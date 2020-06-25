223 North Clinton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You must see this updated duplex. What a steal! This home has a cute kitchen with updated countertops, pretty backsplash, bright white cabinets and brushed nickel handles looking into the bright living room with wood-look floors. Both bedrooms are upstairs sharing a hallway bath. This home comes with NEWER UPDATES including contemporary gray walls, newer carpets, brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove & light fixtures! Newer windows throughout to increase your energy efficiency too! Don’t miss the park across Santa Fe! (Brand NEW cabinet fronts arriving soon!)



County: Johnson

Subdivision: Fairview

Style: 2 Story duplex

Year built: 1977

Sq feet per county: 750

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Garage: 1

Laundry: basement

Fireplace: n/a

Basement: Unfinished

Yard: Fenced

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener.



Elem School: Fairview

Middle School: Prairie Trail

High School: Olathe NW



Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Directions: I-35 West on Santa Fe, North on Clinton, units on West (left hand) side



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.