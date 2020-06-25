All apartments in Olathe
223 North Clinton Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:53 PM

223 North Clinton Street

223 North Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 North Clinton Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Fairview

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You must see this updated duplex. What a steal! This home has a cute kitchen with updated countertops, pretty backsplash, bright white cabinets and brushed nickel handles looking into the bright living room with wood-look floors. Both bedrooms are upstairs sharing a hallway bath. This home comes with NEWER UPDATES including contemporary gray walls, newer carpets, brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove & light fixtures! Newer windows throughout to increase your energy efficiency too! Don’t miss the park across Santa Fe! (Brand NEW cabinet fronts arriving soon!)

County: Johnson
Subdivision: Fairview
Style: 2 Story duplex
Year built: 1977
Sq feet per county: 750
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1
Laundry: basement
Fireplace: n/a
Basement: Unfinished
Yard: Fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener.

Elem School: Fairview
Middle School: Prairie Trail
High School: Olathe NW

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: I-35 West on Santa Fe, North on Clinton, units on West (left hand) side

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

