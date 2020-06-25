223 North Clinton Street

Amenities
You must see this updated duplex. What a steal! This home has a cute kitchen with updated countertops, pretty backsplash, bright white cabinets and brushed nickel handles looking into the bright living room with wood-look floors. Both bedrooms are upstairs sharing a hallway bath. This home comes with NEWER UPDATES including contemporary gray walls, newer carpets, brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove & light fixtures! Newer windows throughout to increase your energy efficiency too! Don’t miss the park across Santa Fe! (Brand NEW cabinet fronts arriving soon!)
County: Johnson
Subdivision: Fairview
Style: 2 Story duplex
Year built: 1977
Sq feet per county: 750
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1
Laundry: basement
Fireplace: n/a
Basement: Unfinished
Yard: Fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener.
Elem School: Fairview
Middle School: Prairie Trail
High School: Olathe NW
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: I-35 West on Santa Fe, North on Clinton, units on West (left hand) side
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.