All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 2117 South Apache Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
2117 South Apache Street
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:42 PM

2117 South Apache Street

2117 S Apache St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2117 S Apache St, Olathe, KS 66062
Scarborough

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This beautiful home in Olathe gets better the further that you get into it! The entry area has a fireplace and wood paneling with an open floor plan that flows effortlessly through the formal dining room and into the living area. The laundry room is located in the half bathroom on the main floor. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet with raised ceilings as well as a tub and shower in the attached bathroom. The backyard is fenced in with a wooden fence and includes a concrete patio. The basement is open and with a storm shelter in place. With the busy leasing season approaching, this home will not stay on the market for long! To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 South Apache Street have any available units?
2117 South Apache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 South Apache Street have?
Some of 2117 South Apache Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 South Apache Street currently offering any rent specials?
2117 South Apache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 South Apache Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 South Apache Street is pet friendly.
Does 2117 South Apache Street offer parking?
No, 2117 South Apache Street does not offer parking.
Does 2117 South Apache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 South Apache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 South Apache Street have a pool?
No, 2117 South Apache Street does not have a pool.
Does 2117 South Apache Street have accessible units?
No, 2117 South Apache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 South Apache Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 South Apache Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City