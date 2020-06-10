1860 W Concord Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough below!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6bnTEq8Vk4&t=295s This beautiful 2 story home will sweep you away from the moment you encounter the beautiful wood floors in the entryway. Entertaining and cooking will be a cinch in the fantastic kitchen with lots of counter space, kitchen island and a formal dining area as well. Relax in the bright and open living room or enjoy the great outdoors in the large fenced in backyard with substantial patio. French doors lead to the finished basement which could be a wonderful 2nd living area or 4th bedroom. Available 5/1/2020!. Reached out to Michael to schedule a showing. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.