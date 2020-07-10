1854 W. Fredrickson Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b6e3a6059 ---- Welcome to this lovely home in a quiet neighborhood in Olathe, Kansas! Entering the home you stand in a grand foyer, met with formal living room and stairway to the second floor. Straight ahead you enter a large family room with fireplace, dining room, and open-concept kitchen with a large island, newer appliances, and beautiful hardwood cabinetry that supplies endless storage. The main level also accommodates a half-bath and 2 car garage. Moving upstairs you will find a master-bedroom, a nice-sized ensuite with separate tub and shower, double vanity, and a large walk-in closet. Two more nice-sized bedrooms are located on the upper level and a full bathroom. On the lower-level you find a completely finished basement with living area, 4th bedroom, and another full bath. This neighborhood utilizes the Olathe School District, and Olathe North High School is just around the corner! A stones-throw to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, you don?t want to pass on this charming home! Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.