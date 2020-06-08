1828 East 151st Terrace

Amenities

1828 E. 151st Ter

Olathe KS 66062

3 bedroom/2 bathroom

$1550/month



This beautiful ranch style home is move in ready today! The large carpeted living room has a decorative fireplace and large built in shelving. With patio access to the fenced in back patio, this room has a lot to offer.



The large kitchen has stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, stove and fridge. There is a private dining area and plenty of storage. The backsplash really pops with the white cabinets. Washer and dryer hook ups are located off of the kitchen. This home has three carpeted bedrooms and two full bathrooms.



The two car garage and large fenced in lot make this an ideal place to call home!



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. You can view more information on this specific property by visiting our website.



18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.