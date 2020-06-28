Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

16424 W. 124th Street Available 11/08/19 {16424} Split Level Home near Olathe Station Shopping + Cul-De-Sac + Fenced Yard + 2 Living Rooms!! - Beautifully updated home in the heart of Olathe!



Newer carpet and neutral paint throughout. New Deck! Kitchen upgraded with granite tile counters, black appliances, and hardwood floors.



Home offers main level living room with adjoining dining area. Also, this home features a second living room in daylight basement with fireplace.



Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with private bathroom and stand-up shower. Other two bedrooms share a hall bath with tub/shower combo.



HUGE storage area in unfinished sub-basement. Two-Car garage. HUGE Fenced Yard! Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer not included



Find comfort in the cul-de-sac location, near schools, parks, dining, and highway access!



Elem: Countryside

Middle: Pioneer Trail

Senior: Olathe East



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2479487)