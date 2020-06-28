All apartments in Olathe
16424 W. 124th Street
16424 W. 124th Street

16424 West 124th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16424 West 124th Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
16424 W. 124th Street Available 11/08/19 {16424} Split Level Home near Olathe Station Shopping + Cul-De-Sac + Fenced Yard + 2 Living Rooms!! - Beautifully updated home in the heart of Olathe!

Newer carpet and neutral paint throughout. New Deck! Kitchen upgraded with granite tile counters, black appliances, and hardwood floors.

Home offers main level living room with adjoining dining area. Also, this home features a second living room in daylight basement with fireplace.

Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with private bathroom and stand-up shower. Other two bedrooms share a hall bath with tub/shower combo.

HUGE storage area in unfinished sub-basement. Two-Car garage. HUGE Fenced Yard! Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer not included

Find comfort in the cul-de-sac location, near schools, parks, dining, and highway access!

Elem: Countryside
Middle: Pioneer Trail
Senior: Olathe East

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2479487)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

