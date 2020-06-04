All apartments in Olathe
1635 E 120th St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1635 E 120th St

1635 East 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1635 East 120th Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
1635 E 120th St Available 06/05/20 Spacious and Affordable Olathe Townhome-SHOWING IN JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1599758?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

New photos coming soon! AVAILABLE in JUNE!!! HAVE A POOL THIS SUMMER! All newly remodeled with new contemporary paint from the ceiling to the trim! New wood floors in the living room and all new carpet though out the upper level. Beautiful home! Nice unit in a great location - close to grocery, restaurants & easy access to highways. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet & private full bathroom. Wrought iron spindles on stairs, neutral paint color & new flooring are just a few of the great features. Beautiful kitchen to cook and entertain, all appliances included. Breakfast bar for tall stools and enough room for a separate dining room table. Contemporary living room with fireplace and half bathroom. Washer and dryer are provided in the convenient laundry room. Covered patio & extended privacy fence along back of property. Deep garage, storage unit on patio & added closets for extra space. Maintenance free living, POOL and play area & there is also a guest parking! Trash included in rental rate.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5716785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 E 120th St have any available units?
1635 E 120th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 E 120th St have?
Some of 1635 E 120th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 E 120th St currently offering any rent specials?
1635 E 120th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 E 120th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 E 120th St is pet friendly.
Does 1635 E 120th St offer parking?
Yes, 1635 E 120th St offers parking.
Does 1635 E 120th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 E 120th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 E 120th St have a pool?
Yes, 1635 E 120th St has a pool.
Does 1635 E 120th St have accessible units?
No, 1635 E 120th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 E 120th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 E 120th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
