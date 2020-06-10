All apartments in Olathe
16108 West 141st Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

16108 West 141st Street

16108 West 141st Street · No Longer Available
Location

16108 West 141st Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Split level 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath is available soon! Newer updated kitchen and bathroom. Large Deck located off of the dining area.Vaulted ceilings with bedrooms all located on the top level. Over-sized garage with fenced in back yard.
Conveniently located to schools, shopping, & bike/running trails!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,520, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,520, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16108 West 141st Street have any available units?
16108 West 141st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16108 West 141st Street have?
Some of 16108 West 141st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16108 West 141st Street currently offering any rent specials?
16108 West 141st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16108 West 141st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16108 West 141st Street is pet friendly.
Does 16108 West 141st Street offer parking?
Yes, 16108 West 141st Street offers parking.
Does 16108 West 141st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16108 West 141st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16108 West 141st Street have a pool?
No, 16108 West 141st Street does not have a pool.
Does 16108 West 141st Street have accessible units?
No, 16108 West 141st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16108 West 141st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16108 West 141st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

