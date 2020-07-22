15607 S Blackfoot St

Amenities

Available 2/15/2020! Another fantastic rental home from Kate Howard and the team at Renter's Warehouse! Beautiful spacious home with lots of updates. Updates include new roof and gutters, new garage door and opener, new carpet and hardwoods, water heater, heat pump/AC unit, siding, windows and exterior paint and MUCH more! Newly finished basement with 4th bedroom. Master suite includes walk-in closet and beautiful master bath with with slate tile, custom shower and double vanity. Custom landscaping and retaining wall and fenced-in back yard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal.