1515 E Leona

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe434b903e ---- Be the first to enjoy this just-remodeled split-level duplex with all new interior paint, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more. Main level has living room and kitchen, upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath and lower level has the 3rd bedroom and garage. Plus full unfinished basement for lots of storage space. Level fenced back yard. Just a block from a city park with walking trails, and walking distance to elementary and middle schools! AVAILABLE: Now LEASE TERM: 1 or more years PETS: Up to 2 considered based on breed, size and age APPLIANCES:All new stainless stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator ROOMS: Living Room 17 x 13 Kitchen-Dining 13 x 12 Bedroom 1 15 x 11 upper level Bedroom 2 11 x 11 upper level Bedroom 3 11 x 10 lower level Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable