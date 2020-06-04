All apartments in Olathe
1515 E Leona
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

1515 E Leona

1515 East Leona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 East Leona Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Westerfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe434b903e ---- Be the first to enjoy this just-remodeled split-level duplex with all new interior paint, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more. Main level has living room and kitchen, upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath and lower level has the 3rd bedroom and garage. Plus full unfinished basement for lots of storage space. Level fenced back yard. Just a block from a city park with walking trails, and walking distance to elementary and middle schools! AVAILABLE: Now LEASE TERM: 1 or more years PETS: Up to 2 considered based on breed, size and age APPLIANCES:All new stainless stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator ROOMS: Living Room 17 x 13 Kitchen-Dining 13 x 12 Bedroom 1 15 x 11 upper level Bedroom 2 11 x 11 upper level Bedroom 3 11 x 10 lower level Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

