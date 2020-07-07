All apartments in Olathe
1509 East Elizabeth Street.
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:10 PM

1509 East Elizabeth Street

1509 East Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 East Elizabeth Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Westerfield

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1273983?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

PICTURES COMING SOON!! Newly Remodeled! The living room features large windows and wood-look floors into the eat-in kitchen. Walk out to the spacious, fenced yard. Walk up a few stairs to 2 bedrooms that share the hallway bath. From the kitchen level, down a few stairs to the 3rd bedroom. Just down another flight of stairs to unfinished basement for laundry/storage room. 1 Car garage!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1509 East Elizabeth Street have any available units?
1509 East Elizabeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1509 East Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 East Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 East Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 East Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 East Elizabeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 1509 East Elizabeth Street offers parking.
Does 1509 East Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 East Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 East Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 1509 East Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 East Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 East Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 East Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 East Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 East Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 East Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

