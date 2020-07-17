All apartments in Olathe
15045 S Alden St

15045 South Alden Street · No Longer Available
Location

15045 South Alden Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Olathe Home-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030455?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Be the one to call this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house - your HOME!! Having a tall stone-brick fireplace act as the center piece of the living room! (Fireplace is to be used for decorative purposes only - not warrantied). Allow 2 long vertical windows to provide a shimmering light in the main gathering area. Walk upstairs to the stunning kitchen - displayed in ivory appliances and cabinets onward various blue-painted walls. Wood-planked floors across the kitchen and bathroom along with a luxurious shower. Large bedrooms with spacious closets and a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The backyard is the perfect place for guest entertainment! There's a large upper-wooden deck area that leads to a wide fenced backyard - that is ready for bbqs and some floral decor! Almost forgot to mention the 2 car garage that gives convenient parking for any guests!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5902956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15045 S Alden St have any available units?
15045 S Alden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15045 S Alden St have?
Some of 15045 S Alden St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15045 S Alden St currently offering any rent specials?
15045 S Alden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15045 S Alden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15045 S Alden St is pet friendly.
Does 15045 S Alden St offer parking?
Yes, 15045 S Alden St offers parking.
Does 15045 S Alden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15045 S Alden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15045 S Alden St have a pool?
No, 15045 S Alden St does not have a pool.
Does 15045 S Alden St have accessible units?
No, 15045 S Alden St does not have accessible units.
Does 15045 S Alden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15045 S Alden St does not have units with dishwashers.
