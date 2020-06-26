All apartments in Olathe
14925 S Gallery St
14925 S Gallery St

14925 S Gallery St · No Longer Available
Location

14925 S Gallery St, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14925 S Gallery St Available 07/12/19 LEASE PENDING - Schedule your self guided tour here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/917822?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house available for move-in, located in Olathe, KS! Fresh paint and new flooring added to really make this house sparkle! Split-level unit with natural lighting, a separate dining area and decorative fireplace. Tall-angled ceilings with a bathroom suite and walk-in closet in master bedroom! All bedrooms located on upper level. Additional room downstairs, that can be used as additional bedroom or play/work area. 2 car garage. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4946000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

