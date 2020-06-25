14508 S Rene St

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Another great listing from Amy and Renters Warehouse! **SPECIAL** If home is rented and possession is taken by 7/1 rent will be reduced to $1995 for the 1st year. Property available 6/15, MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON... This home is conveniently located just off 143rd and Pflumm with easy access to Hwy 69 or Interstate 35. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, great ensuite master bath and large fenced in backyard. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Schedule your showing now, this one won't last long!!