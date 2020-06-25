All apartments in Olathe
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:06 PM

14508 S Rene St

14508 South Rene Street · No Longer Available
Location

14508 South Rene Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Another great listing from Amy and Renters Warehouse! **SPECIAL** If home is rented and possession is taken by 7/1 rent will be reduced to $1995 for the 1st year. Property available 6/15, MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON... This home is conveniently located just off 143rd and Pflumm with easy access to Hwy 69 or Interstate 35. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, great ensuite master bath and large fenced in backyard. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Schedule your showing now, this one won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14508 S Rene St have any available units?
14508 S Rene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 14508 S Rene St currently offering any rent specials?
14508 S Rene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14508 S Rene St pet-friendly?
No, 14508 S Rene St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 14508 S Rene St offer parking?
No, 14508 S Rene St does not offer parking.
Does 14508 S Rene St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14508 S Rene St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14508 S Rene St have a pool?
No, 14508 S Rene St does not have a pool.
Does 14508 S Rene St have accessible units?
No, 14508 S Rene St does not have accessible units.
Does 14508 S Rene St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14508 S Rene St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14508 S Rene St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14508 S Rene St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

