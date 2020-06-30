1424 East Mart-Way Circle

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. NEW carpet, NEW paint. Large master with walk in closet and walk out to back patio. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in living room. Large double car garage, with washer and dryer hookups. Appliances include electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Small pets welcome with additional pet deposit and approval. Schools within walking distance, Washington Elementary and Santa Fe Trail Middle school within .2 mi short walk away. Close to the highway. Must see!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1424-e-mart-way-cir-olathe-ks-66061-usa-unit-d/e9bf1397-223b-44e2-8838-f351703d8039



(RLNE5860617)