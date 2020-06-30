All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1424 East Mart-Way Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1424 East Mart-Way Circle
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

1424 East Mart-Way Circle

1424 East Mart-Way Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1424 East Mart-Way Circle, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. NEW carpet, NEW paint. Large master with walk in closet and walk out to back patio. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in living room. Large double car garage, with washer and dryer hookups. Appliances include electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Small pets welcome with additional pet deposit and approval. Schools within walking distance, Washington Elementary and Santa Fe Trail Middle school within .2 mi short walk away. Close to the highway. Must see!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1424-e-mart-way-cir-olathe-ks-66061-usa-unit-d/e9bf1397-223b-44e2-8838-f351703d8039

(RLNE5860617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 East Mart-Way Circle have any available units?
1424 East Mart-Way Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 East Mart-Way Circle have?
Some of 1424 East Mart-Way Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 East Mart-Way Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1424 East Mart-Way Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 East Mart-Way Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 East Mart-Way Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1424 East Mart-Way Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1424 East Mart-Way Circle offers parking.
Does 1424 East Mart-Way Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 East Mart-Way Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 East Mart-Way Circle have a pool?
No, 1424 East Mart-Way Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1424 East Mart-Way Circle have accessible units?
No, 1424 East Mart-Way Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 East Mart-Way Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 East Mart-Way Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City