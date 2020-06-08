All apartments in Olathe
14231 West 120th Street
14231 West 120th Street

14231 West 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14231 West 120th Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Heatherstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous kitchen with breakfast area and island. Beautiful hearth room for an added wow factor! Engineered hardwoods & updated fixtures throughout main level. Modern iron spindles & oversized master bedroom are upstairs highlights. Lovely backyard with mature trees and stamped concrete patio.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14231 West 120th Street have any available units?
14231 West 120th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14231 West 120th Street have?
Some of 14231 West 120th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14231 West 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14231 West 120th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14231 West 120th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14231 West 120th Street is pet friendly.
Does 14231 West 120th Street offer parking?
No, 14231 West 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14231 West 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14231 West 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14231 West 120th Street have a pool?
No, 14231 West 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14231 West 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 14231 West 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14231 West 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14231 West 120th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

