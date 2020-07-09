All apartments in Olathe
127 Nelson Cir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

127 Nelson Cir

127 East Nelson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

127 East Nelson Circle, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
127 Nelson Cir Available 06/15/20 Large (2900 sq ft) Olathe home - 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home for rent in Olathe near 127th and Ridgeview. Finished basement includes a 5th non-conforming bedroom, 3rd living area and 3rd full bath. Approximately 2900 sq ft of living space!! Home is being completely remodeled. EVERYTHING IS NEW--kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, sinks, fans and fixtures, flooring, carpet, paint, windows and sliding glass doors. New exterior paint as well. Large fenced backyard, 2 car garage and oversized driveway with a 3rd row of parking along the side. Home is available for move in June 15. Rent is $2195/mo with a $2195 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.

(RLNE5780873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Nelson Cir have any available units?
127 Nelson Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Nelson Cir have?
Some of 127 Nelson Cir's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Nelson Cir currently offering any rent specials?
127 Nelson Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Nelson Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Nelson Cir is pet friendly.
Does 127 Nelson Cir offer parking?
Yes, 127 Nelson Cir offers parking.
Does 127 Nelson Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Nelson Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Nelson Cir have a pool?
No, 127 Nelson Cir does not have a pool.
Does 127 Nelson Cir have accessible units?
No, 127 Nelson Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Nelson Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Nelson Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

