127 Nelson Cir Available 06/15/20 Large (2900 sq ft) Olathe home - 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home for rent in Olathe near 127th and Ridgeview. Finished basement includes a 5th non-conforming bedroom, 3rd living area and 3rd full bath. Approximately 2900 sq ft of living space!! Home is being completely remodeled. EVERYTHING IS NEW--kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, sinks, fans and fixtures, flooring, carpet, paint, windows and sliding glass doors. New exterior paint as well. Large fenced backyard, 2 car garage and oversized driveway with a 3rd row of parking along the side. Home is available for move in June 15. Rent is $2195/mo with a $2195 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.
