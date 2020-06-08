1134 E. Yesteryear

Amenities
Brittany Yesteryear Subdivision Available - Get your application fee credited back to you upon approval & move-in! This large single-family home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. There is a very spacious kitchen with updated appliances that is right off the dining room. The living room has a nice stone fireplace, lots of windows and big vaulted ceilings. There is a master bedroom with an attached master bathroom. With three additional bedrooms & one bathroom located in the hall. The half bath is conveniently located on the first floor. There is an attached 2 car garage, back deck & fenced yard. This home was recently updated. Also this home features a partially finished basement. It sits in an excellent Olathe, KS neighborhood close to all amenities and a great school district.
Additional information:
**This home is still currently occupied
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and $250 additional deposit needed. Back yard is fenced.
*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*2 car garage for parking
*All lawn care is tenant responsibility
Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.
(RLNE4860872)