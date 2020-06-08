All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1134 E. Yesteryear.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1134 E. Yesteryear
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1134 E. Yesteryear

1134 East Yesteryear Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1134 East Yesteryear Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brittany Yesteryear Subdivision Available - Get your application fee credited back to you upon approval & move-in! This large single-family home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. There is a very spacious kitchen with updated appliances that is right off the dining room. The living room has a nice stone fireplace, lots of windows and big vaulted ceilings. There is a master bedroom with an attached master bathroom. With three additional bedrooms & one bathroom located in the hall. The half bath is conveniently located on the first floor. There is an attached 2 car garage, back deck & fenced yard. This home was recently updated. Also this home features a partially finished basement. It sits in an excellent Olathe, KS neighborhood close to all amenities and a great school district.

Additional information:
**This home is still currently occupied
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and $250 additional deposit needed. Back yard is fenced.
*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*2 car garage for parking
*All lawn care is tenant responsibility

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE4860872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 E. Yesteryear have any available units?
1134 E. Yesteryear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 E. Yesteryear have?
Some of 1134 E. Yesteryear's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 E. Yesteryear currently offering any rent specials?
1134 E. Yesteryear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 E. Yesteryear pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 E. Yesteryear is pet friendly.
Does 1134 E. Yesteryear offer parking?
Yes, 1134 E. Yesteryear offers parking.
Does 1134 E. Yesteryear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 E. Yesteryear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 E. Yesteryear have a pool?
No, 1134 E. Yesteryear does not have a pool.
Does 1134 E. Yesteryear have accessible units?
No, 1134 E. Yesteryear does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 E. Yesteryear have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 E. Yesteryear does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City