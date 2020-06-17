11141 S Woodsonia Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Gorgeous Olathe Townhome for Rent-Showing SOON!!! - Get on the waiting list here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245916?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath town-home in Stratton Oaks West!! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors. Open floor plan complete with vaulted ceilings brushed nickel hardware & light fixtures. Very large master bedroom with room for office space. Huge walk-in closet. Double vanity in master bath. Lots of windows throughout for natural light even in the basement!!. Covered deck with a nice treed view offers privacy. Huge double car garage with tons of built-in storage cabinets plus closet. Family room downstairs can be exercise room or 2nd family room! SO much to love in this beautiful town-home don't miss this one!! Lawn-care included!!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5520184)