Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:40 AM

11141 S Woodsonia Rd

11141 South Woodsonia Drive · (913) 839-2953
Location

11141 South Woodsonia Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11141 S Woodsonia Rd · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous Olathe Townhome for Rent-Showing SOON!!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245916?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath town-home in Stratton Oaks West!! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors. Open floor plan complete with vaulted ceilings brushed nickel hardware & light fixtures. Very large master bedroom with room for office space. Huge walk-in closet. Double vanity in master bath. Lots of windows throughout for natural light even in the basement!!. Covered deck with a nice treed view offers privacy. Huge double car garage with tons of built-in storage cabinets plus closet. Family room downstairs can be exercise room or 2nd family room! SO much to love in this beautiful town-home don't miss this one!! Lawn-care included!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5520184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

