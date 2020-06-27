Well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Shawnee Ks. Home is located in the Reserve in Shawnee subdivision. Home have stainless steel appliances in its updated open concept kitchen. You can cozy up to a nice fire during the winter with the fireplace in the living room. This home also includes a partially finished basement and a two car garage. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9030 Meadow View Drive have any available units?
9030 Meadow View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 9030 Meadow View Drive have?
Some of 9030 Meadow View Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9030 Meadow View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9030 Meadow View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.