9030 Meadow View Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Shawnee Ks. Home is located in the Reserve in Shawnee subdivision. Home have stainless steel appliances in its updated open concept kitchen. You can cozy up to a nice fire during the winter with the fireplace in the living room. This home also includes a partially finished basement and a two car garage. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.