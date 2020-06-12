All apartments in Lenexa
7806 Caenen Street
7806 Caenen Street

7806 Caenen Street · No Longer Available
Location

7806 Caenen Street, Lenexa, KS 66216

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This wonderful family-oriented home has much to offer its renter. From the entry of the house, there is a formal living room and leads into the dining room. Also on the main level is the open kitchen and family room, which has cathedral-style ceilings. Located upstairs is all three bedrooms, including the master suite with bathroom. The home also has a finished basement which includes a guest bedroom, playroom, office, and storage. Half bath and laundry are located off the garage, which also walks out to the backyard and deck. Very nice home!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 Caenen Street have any available units?
7806 Caenen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
Is 7806 Caenen Street currently offering any rent specials?
7806 Caenen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 Caenen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7806 Caenen Street is pet friendly.
Does 7806 Caenen Street offer parking?
Yes, 7806 Caenen Street offers parking.
Does 7806 Caenen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7806 Caenen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 Caenen Street have a pool?
No, 7806 Caenen Street does not have a pool.
Does 7806 Caenen Street have accessible units?
No, 7806 Caenen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 Caenen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7806 Caenen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7806 Caenen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7806 Caenen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

