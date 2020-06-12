7806 Caenen Street

Amenities
This wonderful family-oriented home has much to offer its renter. From the entry of the house, there is a formal living room and leads into the dining room. Also on the main level is the open kitchen and family room, which has cathedral-style ceilings. Located upstairs is all three bedrooms, including the master suite with bathroom. The home also has a finished basement which includes a guest bedroom, playroom, office, and storage. Half bath and laundry are located off the garage, which also walks out to the backyard and deck. Very nice home!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.