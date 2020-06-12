All apartments in Lenexa
14103 W 94th Terrace

14103 West 94th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14103 West 94th Terrace, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lenexa Home in Quiet Neighborhood - This Lenexa, Kansas home has totally been remodeled with Lots of Space.The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features a large living room, nice sized eat-in kitchen with Stove and Dishwasher included. There is new carpeting throughout home with new tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms. The home has a finished basement with one bedroom and full bathroom. New Deck off Kitchen with access to large backyard. Two car attached Garage. Pets are accepted with ownership approval and an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
Rent is $1,550.00 per Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14103 W 94th Terrace have any available units?
14103 W 94th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 14103 W 94th Terrace have?
Some of 14103 W 94th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14103 W 94th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14103 W 94th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14103 W 94th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 14103 W 94th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 14103 W 94th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14103 W 94th Terrace offers parking.
Does 14103 W 94th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14103 W 94th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14103 W 94th Terrace have a pool?
No, 14103 W 94th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 14103 W 94th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14103 W 94th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14103 W 94th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14103 W 94th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 14103 W 94th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 14103 W 94th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
