14103 W 94th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lenexa Home in Quiet Neighborhood - This Lenexa, Kansas home has totally been remodeled with Lots of Space.The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features a large living room, nice sized eat-in kitchen with Stove and Dishwasher included. There is new carpeting throughout home with new tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms. The home has a finished basement with one bedroom and full bathroom. New Deck off Kitchen with access to large backyard. Two car attached Garage. Pets are accepted with ownership approval and an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $1,550.00 per Month



(RLNE2254928)