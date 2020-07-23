All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:29 PM

10130 Halsey Street

10130 Halsey Street · (913) 802-6533
Location

10130 Halsey Street, Lenexa, KS 66215
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10130 Halsey Street have any available units?
10130 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10130 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
10130 Halsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10130 Halsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 10130 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 10130 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 10130 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10130 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 Halsey Street have a pool?
Yes, 10130 Halsey Street has a pool.
Does 10130 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 10130 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10130 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10130 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10130 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
