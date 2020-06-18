All apartments in Leawood
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

2752 W. 139th Terrace

2752 West 139th Terrace · (913) 266-5608
Location

2752 West 139th Terrace, Leawood, KS 66224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2752 W. 139th Terrace · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 6521 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
{2752} Stunning 1.5 Sty Highlands Ranch Luxury Home + Cul-de-sac Lot + 3 Car Side Entry Garage - Stunning home in the exclusive Highlands Ranch Subdivision! Over 6,000 sq feet of light & bright living space! This 1.5 Story home features a gourmet chefs kitchen with top of the line Stainless Steel appliances, Large island, walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, tile & granite countertops! Luxurious Master Suite features new hardwood floors, two walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom with a newly renovated double vanity and a separate tub + walk-in shower. All bedrooms are generously sized and feature a private bath and walk-in closet. The finished walkout basement includes a large recreation room with a pool table, exercise room, and wet bar! A beautiful & quality Koehler Built Home...this one is a must-see!!

MBR: 15X21
BR2: 14X15
BR3: 13X15
BR4: 13X17
DIN: 11X14
LIV: 14X21
HRT: 8X13
FAM: 26X52
EXR: 20X21

(RLNE5700172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2752 W. 139th Terrace have any available units?
2752 W. 139th Terrace has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2752 W. 139th Terrace have?
Some of 2752 W. 139th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 W. 139th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2752 W. 139th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 W. 139th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 W. 139th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2752 W. 139th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2752 W. 139th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2752 W. 139th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 W. 139th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 W. 139th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2752 W. 139th Terrace has a pool.
Does 2752 W. 139th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2752 W. 139th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 W. 139th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 W. 139th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2752 W. 139th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2752 W. 139th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

