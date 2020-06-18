2752 W. 139th Terrace.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub

{2752} Stunning 1.5 Sty Highlands Ranch Luxury Home + Cul-de-sac Lot + 3 Car Side Entry Garage - Stunning home in the exclusive Highlands Ranch Subdivision! Over 6,000 sq feet of light & bright living space! This 1.5 Story home features a gourmet chefs kitchen with top of the line Stainless Steel appliances, Large island, walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, tile & granite countertops! Luxurious Master Suite features new hardwood floors, two walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom with a newly renovated double vanity and a separate tub + walk-in shower. All bedrooms are generously sized and feature a private bath and walk-in closet. The finished walkout basement includes a large recreation room with a pool table, exercise room, and wet bar! A beautiful & quality Koehler Built Home...this one is a must-see!!



MBR: 15X21

BR2: 14X15

BR3: 13X15

BR4: 13X17

DIN: 11X14

LIV: 14X21

HRT: 8X13

FAM: 26X52

EXR: 20X21



(RLNE5700172)