/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
169 Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
128 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,320
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2005 sqft
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 02:09pm
$
9 Units Available
Town Center
6233 W 120th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,059
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with open layouts. Ample onsite amenities, including fitness center, grilling station and community garden. Play golf at the nearby Country Club of Leawood. Shop and dine at Town Center Plaza.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 6 at 07:08am
15 Units Available
Mission Farms
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,335
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1387 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to all the shopping and dining you could ever want, this beautiful complex offers an onsite pool, dog wash, and more in the Mission Farms neighborhood. Units include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3086 sqft
{13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Leawood
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
47 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
27 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,097
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:21pm
15 Units Available
Wynnewood
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$945
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1415 sqft
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:59pm
$
12 Units Available
Lionsgate
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,089
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Lea Manor
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
9 Units Available
Lea Manor
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$949
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waldo
1007 West 75th Street
1007 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1500 sqft
Remodeled 4 bd / 4 bath condo just off Ward Parkway in Waldo - Fully renovated, 1,500 square-foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath condo 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bonne Hills
211 W. 89th Terrace
211 West 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
211 W.
Results within 5 miles of Leawood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1454 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
36 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,047
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Old Westport
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,154
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
20 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Blue Valley
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$990
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Similar Pages
Leawood 1 BedroomsLeawood 2 BedroomsLeawood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeawood 3 BedroomsLeawood Accessible ApartmentsLeawood Apartments under $1,100
Leawood Apartments under $1,200Leawood Apartments with BalconyLeawood Apartments with GarageLeawood Apartments with GymLeawood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeawood Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS