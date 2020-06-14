107 Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS with garage
Leawood grew from a parcel of land purchased in 1922 by Oscar G. Lee, from Oklahoma. Lee loved the rolling green landscape, and for great reason.
A suburb of Kansas City, KS, Leawood is a city of just over 31,000. Leawood is a friendly community with an upscale mix of classic, tree-lined, older neighborhoods, and modern new developments. The city offers both historic homes and contemporary residences to suit just about any taste - from apartment homes to 3 bedroom houses for rent. Just over 14 miles in size, Leawood was the first city in Kansas' Johnson County to incorporate, in 1948.
Leawood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.