210 Mount Hope Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

You won't want to miss our remodeled 4 bedrooms! Located in our community near KU, Mass Street, and Iowa Street! Walk into our 4 bedroom to find an open living and dining area in the heart of the apartment. The expansive living room window will be letting plenty of light in. To the right in the kitchen you will find all major appliances and top and bottom cabinet storage. New appliances, cabinets, and counter tops! Near the kitchen you will see the first bedroom and bathroom. Find the other bedrooms and bathroom on the other side of the living area. Each bedroom is perfect for a queen or full size bed and all closets will give you plenty of space to store your belongs. Both bathrooms offer a tub/shower combo and storage under the new vanity and in the bathroom closet! After work or class and over the weekend, hang out on your patio enjoying the peaceful and quiet community, do some laundry in the 24-hour community laundry facility, or in the warmer months, go for a swim in the community pool or take a walk around the neighborhood with your furry friend. That's right, we accept pets with restrictions! Call or email us today to schedule a tour!