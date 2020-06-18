All apartments in Lawrence
Lawrence, KS
210 Mount Hope Court
210 Mount Hope Court

210 Mount Hope Court · (785) 843-0011
Location

210 Mount Hope Court, Lawrence, KS 66044
Pinckney

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
You won't want to miss our remodeled 4 bedrooms! Located in our community near KU, Mass Street, and Iowa Street! Walk into our 4 bedroom to find an open living and dining area in the heart of the apartment. The expansive living room window will be letting plenty of light in. To the right in the kitchen you will find all major appliances and top and bottom cabinet storage. New appliances, cabinets, and counter tops! Near the kitchen you will see the first bedroom and bathroom. Find the other bedrooms and bathroom on the other side of the living area. Each bedroom is perfect for a queen or full size bed and all closets will give you plenty of space to store your belongs. Both bathrooms offer a tub/shower combo and storage under the new vanity and in the bathroom closet! After work or class and over the weekend, hang out on your patio enjoying the peaceful and quiet community, do some laundry in the 24-hour community laundry facility, or in the warmer months, go for a swim in the community pool or take a walk around the neighborhood with your furry friend. That's right, we accept pets with restrictions! Call or email us today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Mount Hope Court have any available units?
210 Mount Hope Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Mount Hope Court have?
Some of 210 Mount Hope Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Mount Hope Court currently offering any rent specials?
210 Mount Hope Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Mount Hope Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Mount Hope Court is pet friendly.
Does 210 Mount Hope Court offer parking?
No, 210 Mount Hope Court does not offer parking.
Does 210 Mount Hope Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Mount Hope Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Mount Hope Court have a pool?
Yes, 210 Mount Hope Court has a pool.
Does 210 Mount Hope Court have accessible units?
No, 210 Mount Hope Court does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Mount Hope Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Mount Hope Court does not have units with dishwashers.
