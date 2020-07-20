Rent Calculator
Kansas City, KS
8218 Fayette Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 6
8218 Fayette Street
8218 Fayette Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Kansas City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location
8218 Fayette Street, Kansas City, KS 66109
Victory Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8218 Fayette St - 8218 Fayette St is a 3 bed 1 bath home that sits on an 1 acre lot and offers a spacious floor plan!
-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Decorative fireplace
-Front covered porch
-Huge lot
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$895.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria
-Minimum credit score of 550
-No evictions in the last 3 years
-No multiple evictions
-No outstanding utility bills
-Income of 3x of one month's rent.
(RLNE4797214)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8218 Fayette Street have any available units?
8218 Fayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8218 Fayette Street have?
Some of 8218 Fayette Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8218 Fayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
8218 Fayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 Fayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8218 Fayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 8218 Fayette Street offer parking?
No, 8218 Fayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 8218 Fayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 Fayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 Fayette Street have a pool?
No, 8218 Fayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 8218 Fayette Street have accessible units?
No, 8218 Fayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 Fayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 Fayette Street has units with dishwashers.
