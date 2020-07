817 Calvin St Garage $50.00 more

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking garage dogs allowed

SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOUSE NEAR UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS - Property Id: 194193



1ST LEVEL, 2BEDRMS, HARDWOOD FL LIVING RM, DINING RM, KITCHEN HAS STOVE(NO REFRIDGERATOR), BEAUTIFUL BACK BREAKFAST NOOK/SUN RM, 1 BATH TUB/SHOWER AND 3 SHELVED CABINET;

FULL BASEMENT WHICH HAS WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP AND LARGE STORAGE CLOSET;

GARDEN AREA AND SUPER LARGE BACK YARD(TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR MOWING), DETACHED LARGE GARAGE/WORKSHOP(NO CARS).



2nd LEVEL IS A 3RM WALL-TO-WALL CARPETED LOFT, BUT NOT TO BE USED AS BEDRMS BECAUSE THERE ARE NO CLOSETS(TENANT CAN BUY WINDOW A/C UNITS) ..

CENTRAL AIR WITH BRAND NEW FURNACE, AIR CONDITIONER AND SUMP PUMP.

DRIVEWAY HOLDS 4 CARS BUT CARPORT ONLY COVERS 1... PLENTY OF STREET PARKING.



ABSOLUTELY NO DOGS INSIDE NOR OUT, BUT 2 CATS ACCEPTABLE.



PERFECT FOR A COUPLE WITH 1 CHILD.



PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION 1 BLOCK AWAY; 6 BLOCKS FROM CIVIC CENTER DOWNTOWN KANSAS CITY KANSAS AND 7 MIN DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN KANSAS CITY MISSOURI; UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HOSPITAL 5 MIN DRIVE.

***DREAM HOUSE***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194193

No Dogs Allowed



