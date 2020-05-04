All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5929 Freeman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
5929 Freeman Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 9:07 PM

5929 Freeman Avenue

5929 Freeman Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5929 Freeman Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for a modest 2 bed 1 bath house? You’ve found it!

This cute 2 bed 1 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, an attached garage, new tile in the bathroom and new kitchen countertops.

This house is located in western Kansas City off of highways 635 and 70. It is very close to Kansas City Kansas Community College and is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Don't miss out on this great house, check it out today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 Freeman Avenue have any available units?
5929 Freeman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5929 Freeman Avenue have?
Some of 5929 Freeman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 Freeman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5929 Freeman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 Freeman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5929 Freeman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5929 Freeman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5929 Freeman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5929 Freeman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 Freeman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 Freeman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5929 Freeman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5929 Freeman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5929 Freeman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 Freeman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 Freeman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City