Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12

516 Splitlog Ave · No Longer Available
Location

516 Splitlog Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Apartment - Property Id: 251300

Beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Strawberry Hill. Complete with: Luxury vinyl flooring Stainless steel appliances Beautiful bathroom Gorgeous kitchen Lots of closet space Off-Street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251300
Property Id 251300

(RLNE5666340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 have any available units?
516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 have?
Some of 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 is pet friendly.
Does 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 offer parking?
Yes, 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 offers parking.
Does 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 have a pool?
No, 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 does not have a pool.
Does 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Splitlog Ave Apt 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
