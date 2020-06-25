4906 Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Highland Crest affordable 3 bedroom ranch home in Turner school district. Newer carpet with spacious updated kitchen with walk in pantry, large patio that walks out to large fenced in back yard. All appliances included, this cute home is move in ready, plenty of off street parking, easy highway access and close to shopping!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $925

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.