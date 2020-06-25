All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

4906 Crest Drive

4906 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Crest Drive, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179207?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Highland Crest affordable 3 bedroom ranch home in Turner school district. Newer carpet with spacious updated kitchen with walk in pantry, large patio that walks out to large fenced in back yard. All appliances included, this cute home is move in ready, plenty of off street parking, easy highway access and close to shopping!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $925
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Crest Drive have any available units?
4906 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Crest Drive have?
Some of 4906 Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4906 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 4906 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 4906 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4906 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
