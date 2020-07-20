All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4902 Alma Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4902 Alma Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

4902 Alma Ave

4902 Alma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4902 Alma Street, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bed, 1 bath, home with 1-car detached garage. Ready for move-In first week of June, come make this house your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Alma Ave have any available units?
4902 Alma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4902 Alma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Alma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Alma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Alma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4902 Alma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4902 Alma Ave offers parking.
Does 4902 Alma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Alma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Alma Ave have a pool?
No, 4902 Alma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Alma Ave have accessible units?
No, 4902 Alma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Alma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 Alma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Alma Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4902 Alma Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City