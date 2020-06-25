4901 Georgia Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house.This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops, and beautiful cabinetry, new carpet, and newly refurbished bathrooms.This house is in a great location in northwest Kansas City right off of Highway 635 and close to Kansas City Kansas Community College. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.