All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4901 Georgia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4901 Georgia Avenue
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:12 PM

4901 Georgia Avenue

4901 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4901 Georgia Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house.This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops, and beautiful cabinetry, new carpet, and newly refurbished bathrooms.This house is in a great location in northwest Kansas City right off of Highway 635 and close to Kansas City Kansas Community College. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
4901 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 4901 Georgia Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 Georgia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4901 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
No, 4901 Georgia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4901 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4901 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City