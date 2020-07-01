All apartments in Kansas City
442 Millers Lane Space 3
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

442 Millers Lane Space 3

442 North Miller Lane · No Longer Available
Location

442 North Miller Lane, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Park Model RV's from Skyline available for rent or for sale! - We here at Mustang Community are proud of the widely popular and extremely beautiful Park Model Homes that we have recently added to our Community.
These units included all bills paid, lawn mowing provided, and brand new Dishwashers, Stoves and Refrigerators all for the affordable price of $650 per month
with a year lease!!! Stackable Washer and Drier hookups are provided as well. Hurry in to sign up this this amazing special for the months of January and February!

(RLNE5266845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Millers Lane Space 3 have any available units?
442 Millers Lane Space 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 Millers Lane Space 3 have?
Some of 442 Millers Lane Space 3's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Millers Lane Space 3 currently offering any rent specials?
442 Millers Lane Space 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Millers Lane Space 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Millers Lane Space 3 is pet friendly.
Does 442 Millers Lane Space 3 offer parking?
No, 442 Millers Lane Space 3 does not offer parking.
Does 442 Millers Lane Space 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Millers Lane Space 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Millers Lane Space 3 have a pool?
No, 442 Millers Lane Space 3 does not have a pool.
Does 442 Millers Lane Space 3 have accessible units?
No, 442 Millers Lane Space 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Millers Lane Space 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 Millers Lane Space 3 has units with dishwashers.

