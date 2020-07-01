442 Millers Lane Space 3

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly all utils included range refrigerator

Brand New Park Model RV's from Skyline available for rent or for sale! - We here at Mustang Community are proud of the widely popular and extremely beautiful Park Model Homes that we have recently added to our Community.

These units included all bills paid, lawn mowing provided, and brand new Dishwashers, Stoves and Refrigerators all for the affordable price of $650 per month

with a year lease!!! Stackable Washer and Drier hookups are provided as well. Hurry in to sign up this this amazing special for the months of January and February!



