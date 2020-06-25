All apartments in Kansas City
4341 Yecker Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 8:53 PM

4341 Yecker Avenue

4341 Yecker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4341 Yecker Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This refinished 3 bed 1 bath is located near Interstate 635 making it great for commuters!

You really must see this house! The big living area has brand new carpet, fixtures, and fresh paint. The open concept kitchen was completely updated. The kitchen features brand new flooring, countertop, cabinets, backsplash, and more! The bedrooms also feature new carpet, fixtures, and fresh paint. The kitchen was completely rehabbed with new vanity, shower tile, toilet, and new fixtures! This house provides you with tons of additional storage with the unfinished basement. The big gated backyard is great for pets!

Add it to your must-see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Yecker Avenue have any available units?
4341 Yecker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4341 Yecker Avenue have?
Some of 4341 Yecker Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Yecker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Yecker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Yecker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4341 Yecker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4341 Yecker Avenue offer parking?
No, 4341 Yecker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4341 Yecker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 Yecker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Yecker Avenue have a pool?
No, 4341 Yecker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4341 Yecker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4341 Yecker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Yecker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4341 Yecker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
