4341 Yecker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This refinished 3 bed 1 bath is located near Interstate 635 making it great for commuters!



You really must see this house! The big living area has brand new carpet, fixtures, and fresh paint. The open concept kitchen was completely updated. The kitchen features brand new flooring, countertop, cabinets, backsplash, and more! The bedrooms also feature new carpet, fixtures, and fresh paint. The kitchen was completely rehabbed with new vanity, shower tile, toilet, and new fixtures! This house provides you with tons of additional storage with the unfinished basement. The big gated backyard is great for pets!



Add it to your must-see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.