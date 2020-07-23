All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
4201 S Minnie St Apt 4
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:27 AM

4201 S Minnie St Apt 4

4201 South Minnie Street · (913) 827-3219
Location

4201 South Minnie Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 4 · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
google fiber
Minnie Ridge - Property Id: 104464

Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided in each unit! Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included!

Onsite parking included with 2 designated spots. Google Fiber equipped.

Secure building with coded exterior doors. 24/7 Security cameras and lighting inside and out.

Owner managed. Minutes walk to KU Med School. We have several KU Med School students.

Water, sewer, trash, and parking included.

We do not accept coupons nor participate in Section 8 housing.

$875 per month with an 12-month lease.

Please contact our onsite agent Ryan at 217-971-8671 for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4201-s-minnie-st-kansas-city-ks-unit-apt-4/104464
Property Id 104464

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 have any available units?
4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 have?
Some of 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 S Minnie St Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
