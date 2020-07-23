4201 S Minnie St Apt 4

Amenities
Minnie Ridge - Property Id: 104464
Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided in each unit! Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included!
Onsite parking included with 2 designated spots. Google Fiber equipped.
Secure building with coded exterior doors. 24/7 Security cameras and lighting inside and out.
Owner managed. Minutes walk to KU Med School. We have several KU Med School students.
Water, sewer, trash, and parking included.
We do not accept coupons nor participate in Section 8 housing.
$875 per month with an 12-month lease.
Please contact our onsite agent Ryan at 217-971-8671 for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4201-s-minnie-st-kansas-city-ks-unit-apt-4/104464
Property Id 104464
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5955436)