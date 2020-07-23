4201 S Minnie St Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking google fiber

Minnie Ridge - Property Id: 104464



Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided in each unit! Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included!



Onsite parking included with 2 designated spots. Google Fiber equipped.



Secure building with coded exterior doors. 24/7 Security cameras and lighting inside and out.



Owner managed. Minutes walk to KU Med School. We have several KU Med School students.



Water, sewer, trash, and parking included.



We do not accept coupons nor participate in Section 8 housing.



$875 per month with an 12-month lease.



Please contact our onsite agent Ryan at 217-971-8671 for a showing.

Please contact our onsite agent Ryan at 217-971-8671 for a showing.

No Pets Allowed



