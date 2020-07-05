416 S 73rd Terrace

Amenities
3 BR/1.5 BA - Kansas City, KS - This home features a spacious living room, new carpet, over-sized eat in kitchen with ceramic tiled floors, three large bedrooms, one-car garage, and 1.5 bathrooms. Don't miss this great deal.
NO Section 8 accepted.
Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.
$25 application for all occupants over 18.
Minimum qualifications:
Income equal to 3 times the rental rate
1 month of paystubs to prove income
Rental verification from previous landlord(s)
No eviction(s) in the last 4 years
(RLNE2678331)