416 S 73rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BR/1.5 BA - Kansas City, KS - This home features a spacious living room, new carpet, over-sized eat in kitchen with ceramic tiled floors, three large bedrooms, one-car garage, and 1.5 bathrooms. Don't miss this great deal.



NO Section 8 accepted.

Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.

$25 application for all occupants over 18.



Minimum qualifications:

Income equal to 3 times the rental rate

1 month of paystubs to prove income

Rental verification from previous landlord(s)

No eviction(s) in the last 4 years



(RLNE2678331)