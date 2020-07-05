All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 416 S 73rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
416 S 73rd Terrace
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

416 S 73rd Terrace

416 South 73rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

416 South 73rd Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66111
Muncie - Stony Pt.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BR/1.5 BA - Kansas City, KS - This home features a spacious living room, new carpet, over-sized eat in kitchen with ceramic tiled floors, three large bedrooms, one-car garage, and 1.5 bathrooms. Don't miss this great deal.

NO Section 8 accepted.
Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.
$25 application for all occupants over 18.

Minimum qualifications:
Income equal to 3 times the rental rate
1 month of paystubs to prove income
Rental verification from previous landlord(s)
No eviction(s) in the last 4 years

(RLNE2678331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 S 73rd Terrace have any available units?
416 S 73rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 S 73rd Terrace have?
Some of 416 S 73rd Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 S 73rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
416 S 73rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S 73rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 S 73rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 416 S 73rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 416 S 73rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 416 S 73rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 S 73rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S 73rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 416 S 73rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 416 S 73rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 416 S 73rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S 73rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 S 73rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City