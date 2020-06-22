4150 Eaton Street

Amenities

** Attention KU Med students, residents, staff & faculty - get 1/2 off 1st month's rent AND a free parking pass in the Zone 3 or Zone 6 Lots. **



This mid-century home has beautiful beamed, vaulted ceilings and large rooms. The spacious living room is perfect for entertaining and the dining room can sub as a lounge or study.



There are three bedrooms upstairs, including a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and dressing area. The kitchen is light and airy with a new skylight over the stove. There is a large deck off the kitchen and back yard is fenced, shaded and private.



The lower-level is a full apartment with a private entrance and one-car garage. The area features one large bedroom, a large closet, a full kitchen with a pantry, dining and living area and a full bath.



House has additional driveway parking and street parking. Owner accepts pets with a non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per pet, per month rent.



**NOTE - house is currently occupied and with current health climate, in-person showings will need to be scheduled with tenant after pre-screening. Can provide a video tour: https://youtu.be/2n0vfkIN5Pc.

Available for mid-June occupancy.



This house is less than 2 blocks from KU Med, and large enough for 4 or more roommates.