Kansas City, KS
4150 Eaton Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:02 PM

4150 Eaton Street

4150 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Rosedale
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4150 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
** Attention KU Med students, residents, staff & faculty - get 1/2 off 1st month's rent AND a free parking pass in the Zone 3 or Zone 6 Lots. **

This mid-century home has beautiful beamed, vaulted ceilings and large rooms. The spacious living room is perfect for entertaining and the dining room can sub as a lounge or study.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, including a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and dressing area. The kitchen is light and airy with a new skylight over the stove. There is a large deck off the kitchen and back yard is fenced, shaded and private.

The lower-level is a full apartment with a private entrance and one-car garage. The area features one large bedroom, a large closet, a full kitchen with a pantry, dining and living area and a full bath.

House has additional driveway parking and street parking. Owner accepts pets with a non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per pet, per month rent.

**NOTE - house is currently occupied and with current health climate, in-person showings will need to be scheduled with tenant after pre-screening. Can provide a video tour: https://youtu.be/2n0vfkIN5Pc.
Available for mid-June occupancy.

This house is less than 2 blocks from KU Med, and large enough for 4 or more roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Eaton Street have any available units?
4150 Eaton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Eaton Street have?
Some of 4150 Eaton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Eaton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Eaton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Eaton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Eaton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Eaton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Eaton Street offers parking.
Does 4150 Eaton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Eaton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Eaton Street have a pool?
No, 4150 Eaton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Eaton Street have accessible units?
No, 4150 Eaton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Eaton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Eaton Street has units with dishwashers.
