4120 Locust Ave

2 BR 1 2BA Turner - Conveniently located two bedroom, two bath house in the Turner area. It is 12 minutes to downtown, even shorter to KU Med, Plaza, Westport and Power and Light. Offstreet parking for multiple cars. Central Air. Nice sized living room for a two bedroom. The house has a basement, which is where the washer dryer hookups are. Dishwasher. Storage shed. Brand new LED lights throughout the house, and LED lights outside as well. Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $675 Contact us to schedule a showing.



