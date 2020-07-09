All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

4120 Locust Ave

4120 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Locust Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66106
Argentine

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 BR 1 2BA Turner - Conveniently located two bedroom, two bath house in the Turner area. It is 12 minutes to downtown, even shorter to KU Med, Plaza, Westport and Power and Light. Offstreet parking for multiple cars. Central Air. Nice sized living room for a two bedroom. The house has a basement, which is where the washer dryer hookups are. Dishwasher. Storage shed. Brand new LED lights throughout the house, and LED lights outside as well. Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $675 Contact us to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5269401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Locust Ave have any available units?
4120 Locust Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Locust Ave have?
Some of 4120 Locust Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Locust Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Locust Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Locust Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Locust Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4120 Locust Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Locust Ave offers parking.
Does 4120 Locust Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Locust Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Locust Ave have a pool?
No, 4120 Locust Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Locust Ave have accessible units?
No, 4120 Locust Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Locust Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Locust Ave has units with dishwashers.

