All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4115 Springfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4115 Springfield
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4115 Springfield

4115 Springfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4115 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
4115 Springfield Available 06/08/19 {4115} Westport/KU Med + Open Living Space + Clean & Fresh + Large Lot - This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 LARGE living spaces!

You won't be short on space in this house - the living rooms are spacious, so are the bedrooms and the lot.

Nice tile work is seen throughout the home in the kitchen, bathrooms and floors in the entry, living room and hall ways makes for easy cleaning! The bedrooms have carpet and are neutral in color.

The kitchen has gorgeous upgraded tile floors, updated cabinetry and all appliances included!

Fridge - supply & not repair
Stove - supply & repair
Dishwasher - supply & repair
Microwave - supply & repair

The downstairs living space could be used as a 4th bedroom as one of the full bathrooms is located down there. Garage access is from the basement and easily holds 2 cars and lawn equipment.

Prefer No Pets
Roommates Welcome

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1872875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Springfield have any available units?
4115 Springfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Springfield have?
Some of 4115 Springfield's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Springfield currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Springfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Springfield pet-friendly?
No, 4115 Springfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4115 Springfield offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Springfield offers parking.
Does 4115 Springfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Springfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Springfield have a pool?
No, 4115 Springfield does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Springfield have accessible units?
No, 4115 Springfield does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Springfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 Springfield has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City