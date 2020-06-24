Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

4115 Springfield Available 06/08/19 {4115} Westport/KU Med + Open Living Space + Clean & Fresh + Large Lot - This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 LARGE living spaces!



You won't be short on space in this house - the living rooms are spacious, so are the bedrooms and the lot.



Nice tile work is seen throughout the home in the kitchen, bathrooms and floors in the entry, living room and hall ways makes for easy cleaning! The bedrooms have carpet and are neutral in color.



The kitchen has gorgeous upgraded tile floors, updated cabinetry and all appliances included!



Fridge - supply & not repair

Stove - supply & repair

Dishwasher - supply & repair

Microwave - supply & repair



The downstairs living space could be used as a 4th bedroom as one of the full bathrooms is located down there. Garage access is from the basement and easily holds 2 cars and lawn equipment.



Prefer No Pets

Roommates Welcome



(RLNE1872875)