Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
408 N 13th St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 N 13th St
408 N 13 St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
408 N 13 St, Kansas City, KS 66102
Riverview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming 3-bedroom home has been recently updated! Full unfinished basement. Gas stove, Central Air/heat. Covered Front Porch. Great location on 13th St, between Central & State Ave.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 N 13th St have any available units?
408 N 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 408 N 13th St have?
Some of 408 N 13th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 N 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
408 N 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 N 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 408 N 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 408 N 13th St does offer parking.
Does 408 N 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N 13th St have a pool?
No, 408 N 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 408 N 13th St have accessible units?
No, 408 N 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 N 13th St has units with dishwashers.
