4016 ADAMS

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Within Walking Distance to KU Med - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is minutes from KU Med.

The home offers hardwood floors, a refrigerator, stove, oven, garbage disposal, and a bonus mud room off the kitchen.

It has an unfinished basement which is great for storage and also your washer and dryer connections.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



(RLNE3590865)