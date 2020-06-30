All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

4016 ADAMS

4016 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Within Walking Distance to KU Med - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is minutes from KU Med.
The home offers hardwood floors, a refrigerator, stove, oven, garbage disposal, and a bonus mud room off the kitchen.
It has an unfinished basement which is great for storage and also your washer and dryer connections.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

*For further information or to view all of our available homes, please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3590865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

