Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3928 Fisher Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 PM

3928 Fisher Street

3928 Fisher Street · No Longer Available
Location

3928 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Take in this fabulous home with gorgeous hardwood floors, original woodwork and character!
Walking distance to KU Med, quiet street and a cute park just a block away!
Lovely front porch for your morning coffee, leads you in to your living room.
The first floor boast original hardwood floors, dining room and lovely kitchen!
The kitchen comes with SS appliances, fridge, gas stove and microwave. Good cabinet space and butcher block counters.
2 bedrooms and large bathroom with amazing cabinet space are part of the 1st floor.
The upstairs has been finished with 2 more bedrooms and a bonus sitting room!
Built in drawers add storage add character to these amazing spaces!
Out back is a small covered deck and storage room!
In the basement there contains additional storage and your washer and dryer is provided!
Nice back yard and off-street parking for 2 vehicles!
Wired for Google!
Cats and small dogs under 25 lbs. considered with pet deposit.
Serious inquiries only. Please no evictions/rental judgements or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 Fisher Street have any available units?
3928 Fisher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3928 Fisher Street have?
Some of 3928 Fisher Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 Fisher Street currently offering any rent specials?
3928 Fisher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 Fisher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 Fisher Street is pet friendly.
Does 3928 Fisher Street offer parking?
Yes, 3928 Fisher Street offers parking.
Does 3928 Fisher Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3928 Fisher Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 Fisher Street have a pool?
No, 3928 Fisher Street does not have a pool.
Does 3928 Fisher Street have accessible units?
No, 3928 Fisher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 Fisher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 Fisher Street does not have units with dishwashers.

