3928 Fisher Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Take in this fabulous home with gorgeous hardwood floors, original woodwork and character!

Walking distance to KU Med, quiet street and a cute park just a block away!

Lovely front porch for your morning coffee, leads you in to your living room.

The first floor boast original hardwood floors, dining room and lovely kitchen!

The kitchen comes with SS appliances, fridge, gas stove and microwave. Good cabinet space and butcher block counters.

2 bedrooms and large bathroom with amazing cabinet space are part of the 1st floor.

The upstairs has been finished with 2 more bedrooms and a bonus sitting room!

Built in drawers add storage add character to these amazing spaces!

Out back is a small covered deck and storage room!

In the basement there contains additional storage and your washer and dryer is provided!

Nice back yard and off-street parking for 2 vehicles!

Wired for Google!

Cats and small dogs under 25 lbs. considered with pet deposit.

Serious inquiries only. Please no evictions/rental judgements or felonies.