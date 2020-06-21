3700 Delavan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and check out this newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off I-635 and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, KS!



Featuring brand new carpet and laminate flooring, updated kitchen with a new stainless steel appliance package and fresh paint throughout.



This home also features a great upstairs bedroom space, perfect for the kids!



Make sure to check this one out today, it is sure to go quick!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.