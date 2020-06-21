3700 Delavan Avenue

Amenities
Come and check out this newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off I-635 and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, KS!
Featuring brand new carpet and laminate flooring, updated kitchen with a new stainless steel appliance package and fresh paint throughout.
This home also features a great upstairs bedroom space, perfect for the kids!
Make sure to check this one out today, it is sure to go quick!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.