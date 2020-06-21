All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 9 2019 at 11:08 PM

3700 Delavan Avenue

3700 Delavan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Delavan Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Quindaro Bluffs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check out this newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off I-635 and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, KS!

Featuring brand new carpet and laminate flooring, updated kitchen with a new stainless steel appliance package and fresh paint throughout.

This home also features a great upstairs bedroom space, perfect for the kids!

Make sure to check this one out today, it is sure to go quick!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Delavan Avenue have any available units?
3700 Delavan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Delavan Avenue have?
Some of 3700 Delavan Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Delavan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Delavan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Delavan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Delavan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Delavan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3700 Delavan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Delavan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Delavan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Delavan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3700 Delavan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Delavan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3700 Delavan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Delavan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Delavan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

