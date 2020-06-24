All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 302 North Thorpe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
302 North Thorpe Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 12:24 AM

302 North Thorpe Street

302 N Thorpe St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

302 N Thorpe St, Kansas City, KS 66102
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 bedroom duplex available for rent in KCK! Fresh paint throughout! Fridge and Stove provided. Please reach out to schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 North Thorpe Street have any available units?
302 North Thorpe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 302 North Thorpe Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 North Thorpe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 North Thorpe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 North Thorpe Street is pet friendly.
Does 302 North Thorpe Street offer parking?
No, 302 North Thorpe Street does not offer parking.
Does 302 North Thorpe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 North Thorpe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 North Thorpe Street have a pool?
No, 302 North Thorpe Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 North Thorpe Street have accessible units?
No, 302 North Thorpe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 North Thorpe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 North Thorpe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 North Thorpe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 North Thorpe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City