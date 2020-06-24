3011 North 21 Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in KCK is available now. Features hardwood floors in most of the home, and kitchen appliances. The fridge is NOT staying, it will be replaced with a new one just before move in. There are laundry hookups in the unfinished basement. Also offers a fenced yard and a covered front porch.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$515 rent / $515 deposit

$250 pet fee.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.