Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:15 PM

3011 North 21 Street

3011 N 21 St · No Longer Available
Location

3011 N 21 St, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in KCK is available now. Features hardwood floors in most of the home, and kitchen appliances. The fridge is NOT staying, it will be replaced with a new one just before move in. There are laundry hookups in the unfinished basement. Also offers a fenced yard and a covered front porch.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee
$515 rent / $515 deposit
$250 pet fee.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 North 21 Street have any available units?
3011 North 21 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 North 21 Street have?
Some of 3011 North 21 Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 North 21 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3011 North 21 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 North 21 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 North 21 Street is pet friendly.
Does 3011 North 21 Street offer parking?
No, 3011 North 21 Street does not offer parking.
Does 3011 North 21 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 North 21 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 North 21 Street have a pool?
No, 3011 North 21 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3011 North 21 Street have accessible units?
No, 3011 North 21 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 North 21 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 North 21 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
