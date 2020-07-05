2900 W 43rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house is great because it\'s updated throughout! You\'ll love the convenience of entering through the 1-car garage and the flat glass-top stove. The dining area will be great for a table and has bunches of cabinet space. There is also attic access for storage. Being so close to the highway is helpful for getting to work whether you work on either side of the state line. This house will be popular!



*$40 application fee

*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

*Resident pays all utilities



