Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2900 W 43rd Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

2900 W 43rd Avenue

2900 W 43 Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2900 W 43 Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5cd1a8f02e ----
This house is great because it\'s updated throughout! You\'ll love the convenience of entering through the 1-car garage and the flat glass-top stove. The dining area will be great for a table and has bunches of cabinet space. There is also attic access for storage. Being so close to the highway is helpful for getting to work whether you work on either side of the state line. This house will be popular!

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Resident pays all utilities

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 W 43rd Avenue have any available units?
2900 W 43rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 W 43rd Avenue have?
Some of 2900 W 43rd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 W 43rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2900 W 43rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 W 43rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 W 43rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2900 W 43rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2900 W 43rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2900 W 43rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 W 43rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 W 43rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2900 W 43rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2900 W 43rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2900 W 43rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 W 43rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 W 43rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

