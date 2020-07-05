All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2701 S. 36th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2701 S. 36th St.
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

2701 S. 36th St.

2701 South 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2701 South 36th Street, Kansas City, KS 66106
Argentine

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath Maple Hill - Attractive two bedroom 1 bath house in turner school district. The yard backs up to the school yard of Our Lady of Unity Catholic School play yard. Plenty of off street parking. Quick access to I-635, but on a street with very little traffic. Close access to shopping on Shawnee Rd and Merriam shops. Minutes from downtown, plaza, westport and KU Med.
This house has an excellent layout, with a spacious living room and dining room for a 2 bedroom. Kitchen layout is convenient. There is a full basement with washer dryer hookups. Has central heat and air. Hardwoods throughout.

(RLNE5269369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 S. 36th St. have any available units?
2701 S. 36th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2701 S. 36th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2701 S. 36th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 S. 36th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2701 S. 36th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2701 S. 36th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2701 S. 36th St. offers parking.
Does 2701 S. 36th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 S. 36th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 S. 36th St. have a pool?
No, 2701 S. 36th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2701 S. 36th St. have accessible units?
No, 2701 S. 36th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 S. 36th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 S. 36th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 S. 36th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2701 S. 36th St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City