2701 S. 36th St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 1 bath Maple Hill - Attractive two bedroom 1 bath house in turner school district. The yard backs up to the school yard of Our Lady of Unity Catholic School play yard. Plenty of off street parking. Quick access to I-635, but on a street with very little traffic. Close access to shopping on Shawnee Rd and Merriam shops. Minutes from downtown, plaza, westport and KU Med.

This house has an excellent layout, with a spacious living room and dining room for a 2 bedroom. Kitchen layout is convenient. There is a full basement with washer dryer hookups. Has central heat and air. Hardwoods throughout.



(RLNE5269369)