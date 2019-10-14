2700 PUCKETT ROAD

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Kansas City Kansas - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Kansas City Kansas.

It is tucked away in a quite little area near Rosedale Park.

It offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, washer & dryer connections, central air, gas heat, off street parking, and a small shed.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



