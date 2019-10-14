All apartments in Kansas City
2700 PUCKETT ROAD

2700 Puckett Road · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Puckett Road, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Kansas City Kansas - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Kansas City Kansas.
It is tucked away in a quite little area near Rosedale Park.
It offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, washer & dryer connections, central air, gas heat, off street parking, and a small shed.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4795763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 PUCKETT ROAD have any available units?
2700 PUCKETT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 PUCKETT ROAD have?
Some of 2700 PUCKETT ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 PUCKETT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2700 PUCKETT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 PUCKETT ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 PUCKETT ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2700 PUCKETT ROAD offer parking?
No, 2700 PUCKETT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2700 PUCKETT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 PUCKETT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 PUCKETT ROAD have a pool?
No, 2700 PUCKETT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2700 PUCKETT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2700 PUCKETT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 PUCKETT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 PUCKETT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
